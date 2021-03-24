COVID cases: York County sees highest day-over-day increase since January

There were 247 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 38,367 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The additional cases marked the highest day-over-day increase since Jan. 29, when 305 new cases were reported. The county's death toll on Wednesday also hit 745, an increase of one death over the day prior.

Statewide, there were 4,667 additional cases, bringing the total to 996,617. About 92% of patients have recovered. There were also 48 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 24,876.

More:Northeastern, Dover school districts close schools due to COVID-19 cases

More:AstraZeneca: Vaccine effective in preventing COVID-19 in US study

As of Wednesday, there were 29.0 million COVID-19 cases and 543,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were 124.3 million cases and 2.7 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

The York Dispatch calculates the daily tally of COVID-19 deaths and cases by tracking the changes in the interactive data dashboard on the state Department of Health’s website, which is updated in real time as cases and deaths are confirmed, said Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton.

But The York Dispatch’s line graphs, which show the progression of cases and deaths over time, are made with data from Pennsylvania’s National Electronic Disease Surveillance System. The PA-NEDSS is updated when cases and deaths are officially reported to the state Department of Health, not necessarily when the cases and deaths are first confirmed, Barton said.

For this reason, the daily numbers in the line graphs don’t always match the daily numbers in the story, but the total numbers are the same.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.