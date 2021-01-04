Perry, Smucker plan to object to Electoral College votes

U.S. Reps. Scott Perry and Lloyd Smucker both intend to object Wednesday to the certification of Electoral College votes validating President-Elect Joe Biden's victory, according to a statement issued by eight of Pennsylvania's nine House Republicans.

In a 21-page memo, House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said the move by Republican coalitions in both the House and the Senate would set "an exceptionally dangerous precedent" and violate "the Constitution’s clear text" that states administer presidential elections.

“These unlawful actions were taken without the authority or consent of the Pennsylvania state legislature. These are facts, and they are indisputable,” reads the statement, signed by Perry and Smucker, which was released Thursday.

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick was the only member of Pennsylvania's GOP House delegation to not sign the statement.

Electors from Pennsylvania are among those President Donald Trump's allies are targeting Wednesday in what's traditionally been a mere formality.

Neither Perry, of Carroll Township, nor Smucker, of Lancaster, responded to multiple requests over the past several days seeking additional comment.

Support has grown for the last-ditch effort to overturn the election among Republican back-benchers in the House. Sens. Josh Hawely, R-Mo., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, have cobbled together a coalition of at least 12 Republicans in the upper chamber, reported Politico.

Wednesday's vote comes on the heels of a phone call Saturday, recorded by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during which Trump asked state officials there to "find" enough votes to declare him the winner. The Washington Post first reported the recording Sunday.

Biden's victory in Georgia has withstood multiple recounts and court challenges.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., is among the Republicans in that chamber criticizing the push to overturn voters. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also doesn't support the effort, and most observers consider it doomed.

But the objections in both chambers will trigger a debate of Trump's baseless claims about voter fraud, and require each member to cast a vote about whether to certify Biden's victory or stick by Trump's crusade to hold on to power.

