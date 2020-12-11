Perry backs lawsuit seeking to overturn Trump's Pa. loss

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry was one of 106 House Republicans to sign onto an amicus brief supporting a petition that would disenfranchise tens of thousands of voters in his own district.

The brief sent to the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday was in support of a petition filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which aims to block electors in four swing states certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory due to unsupported claims about mail-in ballot fraud.

The effort, which is based on no solid evidence, would nullify election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

"Given the failure of Pennsylvania to address these inconsistencies and irregularities, and the violation of constitutional rights, action at the federal level must be considered," Perry, R-Carroll Township, said in a statement.

Multiple vote recanvasses and lawsuits have shown no consequential irregularities during the Nov. 3 election in Pennsylvania.

The petition to the Supreme Court is just the latest effort by Republicans to overturn the presidential election results by barring states such as Pennsylvania from sitting electors.

The Electoral College is scheduled to meet Monday.

To date, dozens of lawsuits by President Donald Trump's campaign have been thrown out in key swing states.

If the petition were to be successful, which many say is unlikely, tens of thousands of votes would be effectively nullified in Perry's district, which includes the northern part of York County, a portion of Cumberland County, and all of Dauphin County.

The move would throw out 54,600 mail-in votes in Dauphin County. It would also nullify a significant portion of the 75,000 mail-in ballots in York County, and a portion of the 52,700 cast in Cumberland County.

But while more than half of House Republicans signed onto the brief, Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster, was not one of them.

Smucker did not immediately respond Friday to requests for comment.

Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes, according to the official results.

Other Republicans have been vocal in their criticisms of the push to throw out election results.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, tweeted Thursday that the petition is "inconsistent with my beliefs about protecting Texas sovereignty from the meddling of other states."

"I will not join because I believe the case itself represents a dangerous violation of federalism & sets a precedent to have one state asking federal courts to police the voting procedures of other states," he wrote.

Roy's criticism was in-line with arguments made by Pennsylvania's attorneys, too, who have questions Texas' standing to challenge election results in another state.

“The court should not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process, and should send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated,” attorneys for Pennsylvania wrote in a motion responding to the Texas filing.

In addition to federal lawmakers, Trump has also put immense pressure on Republicans in the state Legislature in recent weeks.

Trump this month called House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, to do just that, reported The Associated Press.

While Cutler repeated his position that the Legislature has no involvement in certifying election results or seating electors, lawmakers on the right flank of the party have been more willing to challenge the results.

Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Adams, for example, on Nov. 27 proclaimed he would introduce a resolution that would overturn Biden's victory in Pennsylvania while speaking on a pod cast with Steve Bannon, Trump's former political strategist.

That resolution sits in the Senate State Government Committee, but the Legislature is no longer in session.

