Toomey will not run for reelection in 2022, returning to private sector

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey will not seek reelection in 2022, nor explore a gubernatorial run, the Pennsylvania Republican announced on Monday morning.

Toomey, saying he will serve out the rest of his term, said the decision was not political, but rather personal, as he wants to spend more time with his family. He intends to return to the private sector but said he does not have specific plans.

"I've spent as little time as I can in Washington, coming back home as quickly as I can after official business," Toomey said. "But it still ends up being a long time away from home. And I'm looking forward to more time back at home."

Toomey was first elected to the Senate in 2011, serving as the state's junior senator.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.