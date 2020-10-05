Internal poll: DePasquale up 6 in 10th Congressional District race

State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale holds a 6-point lead over U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, according to an internal poll released by his campaign Monday.

It's the second consecutive poll friendly to DePasquale showing the Democrat with a lead outside the margin of error.

The poll, conducted by Washington-based GBAO between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2, shows that 51% of respondents support DePasquale, while 45% support Perry, R-Carroll Township.

GBAO surveyed 500 likely voters, and the margin of error was 4.4%.

DePasquale's campaign spokesperson Kunal Atit responded by touting his record as the state's fiscal watchdog and citing his work to end the state's backlog of rape kits.

Perry's campaign has a policy that it does not comment on poll results.

The GBAO poll comes as both campaigns ramp up television advertisements.

Of those surveyed, 80% reported they were familiar with the Democrat, up 4% since August. Meanwhile, 88% said they were familiar with Perry, a four-term incumbent.

The 10th Congressional District race is expected to be highly competitive. The Cook Political Report, Sabato's Crystal Ball and Politico have all classified the race as a toss-up.

The GBAO poll also shows that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintains his lead in the district that has grown more Democratic in recent years.

In late September, a poll commissioned by a political action committee backing House Democrats held a 7-point lead.

Coming off the heels of a chaotic presidential debate last week, Biden leads President Donald Trump by 4 percentage points in the 10th District.

Of the 500 likely voters, 49% of voters supported Biden compared to 45% supporting the incumbent.

Biden has seen a surge in support after last week's debate, where he was frequently interrupted by the president and at one point told the incumbent to "shut up."

Biden holds at 14-point lead nationally, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

In Pennsylvania, Biden has averaged a 6.5% lead, according to RealClearPolitics.

