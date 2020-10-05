Toomey will not run for reelection in 2022, returning to private sector
Internal poll: DePasquale up 6 in 10th Congressional District race

Logan Hullinger
York Dispatch
Democratic congressional candidate Eugene DePasquale, of North York borough, tours businesses in York City, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo

State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale holds a 6-point lead over U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, according to an internal poll released by his campaign Monday.

It's the second consecutive poll friendly to DePasquale showing the Democrat with a lead outside the margin of error.

The poll, conducted by Washington-based GBAO between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2, shows that 51% of respondents support DePasquale, while 45% support Perry, R-Carroll Township.

GBAO surveyed 500 likely voters, and the margin of error was 4.4%.

DePasquale's campaign spokesperson Kunal Atit responded by touting his record as the state's fiscal watchdog and citing his work to end the state's backlog of rape kits.

Perry's campaign has a policy that it does not comment on poll results.

The GBAO poll comes as both campaigns ramp up television advertisements.

Of those surveyed, 80% reported they were familiar with the Democrat, up 4% since August. Meanwhile, 88% said they were familiar with Perry, a four-term incumbent. 

U.S. Representative Scott Perry (R-Pa. 10) speaks to reporters after participating in a Rotary Club of York candidate forum at the Country Club of York Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. He is seeking reelection for the 10th Congressional seat. His opponent, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, will be featured at a similar Oct. 7 event. Bill Kalina photo

The 10th Congressional District race is expected to be highly competitive. The Cook Political Report, Sabato's Crystal Ball and Politico have all classified the race as a toss-up.

The GBAO poll also shows that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintains his lead in the district that has grown more Democratic in recent years.

In late September, a poll commissioned by a political action committee backing House Democrats held a 7-point lead. 

Coming off the heels of a chaotic presidential debate last week, Biden leads President Donald Trump by 4 percentage points in the 10th District.

Of the 500 likely voters, 49% of voters supported Biden compared to 45% supporting the incumbent.

Biden has seen a surge in support after last week's debate, where he was frequently interrupted by the president and at one point told the incumbent to "shut up."

Biden holds at 14-point lead nationally, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

In Pennsylvania, Biden has averaged a 6.5% lead, according to RealClearPolitics.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.