Liberal poll: DePasqule up 7 in 10th Congressional District race

State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale holds a 7-point lead over U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in the race for the 10th Congressional District, according to a new poll conducted by a liberal political action committee.

The poll, conducted by House Majority PAC between Sept. 22 and Sept. 24, found that 50% of the 401 likely voters supported the Democratic challenger, compared to 43% backing Perry, R-Carroll Township.

The poll has a margin of error of error is 4.9%.

The poll released Monday was the race's first showing DePasquale leading the incumbent outside the margin of error.

"Our campaign looks forward to taking this momentum across the finish line, and sending Scott Perry into retirement," said DePasquale spokesperson Kunal Atit amid a growing number of ads surfacing in the race.

Perry's campaign does not comment on polls.

Previous polling has shown Perry and DePasquale in a statistical dead heat. Politico, The Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball have also classified the race as a tossup.

Other polling has also shown DePasquale lagging in name recognition. The House Majority PAC poll, however, did not include questions asking about how familiar respondents were with the candidates.

As for the presidential race, the poll reported a 7-point lead for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over President Donald Trump among likely voters in the 10th Congressional District.

Of those surveyed, 51% of respondents supported Biden, with 44% supporting Trump.

Biden's lead was slightly slimmer than some recent statewide polling, such as an ABC News/Washington Post poll released Tuesday morning.

In that poll, 54% of likely voters supported Biden compared to 45% backing Trump in the battleground state.

Biden notably held a 2-1 lead in the Philadelphia suburbs in that poll, which are expected to play a key role in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The Democrat has polled on average 5.7 points ahead of Trump in the state, according to the polling aggregation website RealClearPolitics.

