Wolf confident sports bill veto will not be overridden, despite bipartisan support

Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday that he's confident lawmakers won't muster the votes to override his expected veto of a bill that would grant local school districts the authority to decide if spectators are allowed at sporting events.

The governor's confidence came despite the fact that both chambers approved the legislation with a veto-proof majority. The state House passed the bill 155-47 on Sept. 2, and the Senate passed it Wednesday 39-11.

The GOP-written legislation had significant support from Democrats in both chambers.

When initially asked Thursday about the bipartisan support, Wolf was not aware that the bill had a veto-proof majority during its passage. The Democrat then shook off any concerns.

"I'm not concerned," Wolf said Thursday at Buchart Horn, Inc., while pushing for additional aid to small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't think it'll be overridden."

The legislation would give school districts the sole authority to set safety protocols and make local decisions about crowd sizes.

The governor, however, has set limits on gatherings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, permitting 25 people at indoor gatherings and 250 people at outdoor events.

Wolf's argument in opposition to the legislation is that it would give schools the authority to bring in large crowds, which he says would aid the spread of COVID-19.

Democrats, though, have been hesitant to take a stance on Wolf's veto despite their own members supporting the bill.

Bill Patton, spokesperson for the House Democratic Caucus, acknowledged there was "broad support" for the bill, but said the party is waiting for what Wolf has to say if he were to veto the bill.

It was unclear when Wolf would issue his veto.

"It's too soon to say," Patton said. "We'll have to look at his veto message when, and if, that comes."

Brittany Crampsie, spokesperson for Senate Democrats, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Republicans have are pressuring help Democrats to override Wolf's veto.

"When we receive the bill from the House, we will call for a veto override vote," tweeted Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, on Thursday. "We will see how committed the Democrats who overwhelmingly voted for the bill are to allowing local schools to have the final say extracurricular activities & spectators."

