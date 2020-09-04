DePasquale poll: Race for Pa. 10 is tight

The race for Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District remains a statistical dead heat, according to an internal poll commissioned by the Democratic challenger's campaign.

Democrat Eugene DePasquale, the state's auditor general, held a 50-46 lead over U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, according to the poll conducted by Washington, D.C.-based GBAO.

The tracking poll, which surveyed 500 likely voters between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, contained a 4.4% margin of error.

DePasquale's campaign said the poll — the third of the race — is evidence that its candidate's bid is on the upswing.

"Eugene's working class upbringing and record of standing up to corrupt special interests on behalf of families is resonating with voters in south-central Pennsylvania during these difficult times, and as they learn more about him, his lead grows," said campaign spokesperson Kunal Atit.

Perry maintained his name recognition lead, with 79% of those surveyed reporting they were familiar with the incumbent.

Perry's campaign declined to comment, as its policy is not to weigh-in on polls.

The poll does indicate that DePasquale's name recognition has risen in recent weeks, an increase that followed several television and internet advertisements his campaign produced.

Sixty-eight percent of respondents were familiar with DePasquale, up 5 percentage points since June.

Among voters who knew both candidates, 54% of respondents approved of DePasquale's performance as auditor general, while 43% of respondents approved of Perry's performance on Capitol Hill.

Sabato's Crystal Ball on Wednesday changed its classification of the race from "lean Republican" to "tossup" shortly after Perry came under fire for comments about racism he made at a forum.

During and after Wednesday's forum held by the Rotary Club of York, Perry claimed systemic racism isn't real, George Floyd's death was more than what it seemed and the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police are sensationalized.

Politico and the Cook Political Report also classify the race as a tossup.

The general election is Nov. 3.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.