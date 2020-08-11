In York County, Lara Trump tells women to ignore the polls

President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law and top political surrogate encouraged voters Tuesday to ignore the president's slipping approval ratings among women in a 30-minute campaign stop in the conservative bastion of York County.

Stopping by the York County Republican Committee headquarters in York Township with Maple Donuts in hand, Lara Trump dismissed recent polling as she joined other campaign officials during the Women for Trump bus tour stop meant to rally suburban women in key swing states.

"When it comes to polling and this president, the polls have never really been accurate," she said, noting Trump's 2016 victory amid polling favoring his opponent. "... I think there's a real silent majority and I think it's much bigger now than even in 2016."

Trump's numbers have continued to slip in recent months, a decline partially due to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. His support among suburban women, a crucial demographic in his 2016 bid, has been especially hard hit, polls say.

Recent polling in Pennsylvania has shown presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden ahead among voters, particularly among minorities and women.

Lara Trump's bus tour — aimed at rallying Donald Trump's female backers ahead of November's election — began Monday in Philadelphia and included stops in Lancaster County and Montgomery County.

The presidents declining poll numbers among women have been evident in states expected to decide the whether Trump wins a second term, including Michigan and Wisconsin.

Former Vice President Biden holds a 10-point lead over the president among women voters in Pennsylvania, according to a poll released by Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster last month.

In addition, the poll reported that 60% of women labeled the president's job performance as fair or poor compared to the 40% who considered it excellent or good.

The Women for Trump bus tour is also attended by senior advisers Mercedes Schlapp and Katrina Pierson.

Lara Trump is married to the president's son, Eric.

The group plans to hit all 67 counties in the state prior to the Nov. 3 election, Lara Trump said, emphasizing the importance of keeping Pennsylvania red in 2020.

Jeff Piccola, chairman of the York County GOP, said rallying areas such as York, particularly women voters and volunteers, is integral to the energizing Trump's base ahead of the general election.

"The fact that the workers know that the top of the campaign is paying attention to the bottom campaign is very, very important in all national campaigns," Piccola said.

While Trump easily beat out Hillary Clinton with 62.5% of the vote in York County in 2016, he won the state itself by less than 1 percentage point.

Meanwhile, progressives appear to have made gains in suburbs, such as those outside Philadelphia, with polls showing Biden with an average of a 5.7-point lead, according to RealClearPolitics.

But despite those numbers, enthusiasm at the York County GOP headquarters was strong on Tuesday, with volunteers chanting "Four more years!' as Trump's campaign officials mingled with staff.

Kim Scott-Carl, a GOP volunteer from Stewartstown who is a leader of the York PA for Trump group, said "women are here to make a difference as local businesses bear the brunt of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

"We are that upset with what's been happening to our businesses and our kids' futures," she said. "That's what's on the stake here. I don't want this world we're heading into to be the world that my kid lives."

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.