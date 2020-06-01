CLOSE

Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night. York Dispatch

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday derided many governors as "weak" and demanded tougher crackdowns on burning and stealing among some demonstrations in the aftermath of another night of violent protests in dozens of American cities.

Trump spoke to governors on a video teleconference that also included law enforcement and national security officials, telling the state leaders they "have to get much tougher."

"Most of you are weak," Trump said. "You have to arrest people."

The days of protests were triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. The demonstrations turned violent in several cities, with looting and mayhem, and fires ignited in historic park Lafayette Park across from the White House.

The president urged the governors to deploy the National Guard, which he credited for helping calm the situation Sunday night in Minneapolis. He demanded that similarly tough measures be taken in cities that also experienced a spasm of violence, including New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

"You've got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you'll never see this stuff again," said Trump. "We're doing it in Washington, D.C. We're going to do something that people haven't seen before."

The president told the governors they were making themselves "look like fools" for not calling up more of the National Guard as a show for force on city streets.

PHOTOS: Protesters in Pa., across country take to streets over George Floyd
A mounted unit helps keep order during a protest against the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Pittsburgh. People nationwide protested the Memorial Day death of Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. (Shane Dunlap/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)
A mounted unit helps keep order during a protest against the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Pittsburgh. People nationwide protested the Memorial Day death of Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. (Shane Dunlap/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP) Shane Dunlap, AP
Protesters and National Guardsmen face off on East Lake Street, Friday, May 29, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Protesters and National Guardsmen face off on East Lake Street, Friday, May 29, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo, AP
FILE - Protestors confront Police Officers near Barclays Center after a rally over the death of George Floyd, Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
FILE - Protestors confront Police Officers near Barclays Center after a rally over the death of George Floyd, Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Frank Franklin II, AP
FILE - Protesters demonstrate against the the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in New York. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
FILE - Protesters demonstrate against the the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in New York. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Mary Altaffer, AP
People, some of them kneeling gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
People, some of them kneeling gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Matt Dunham, AP
A woman holds up a banner as people gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A woman holds up a banner as people gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Matt Dunham, AP
People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Matt Dunham, AP
People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Dominic Lipinski)
People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Dominic Lipinski) Dominic Lipinski, AP
People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Matt Dunham, AP
People march from Parliament Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
People march from Parliament Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Matt Dunham, AP
A woman has milk poured on her after tear gas was released near Broad and Vine in Philadelphia, Saturday, May 30, 2020, after a protest over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
A woman has milk poured on her after tear gas was released near Broad and Vine in Philadelphia, Saturday, May 30, 2020, after a protest over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Heather Khalifa, AP
A protester kicks a tear gas canister back at police during a protest demanding justice for the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Pittsburgh, Pa. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.(Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette via AP)
A protester kicks a tear gas canister back at police during a protest demanding justice for the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Pittsburgh, Pa. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.(Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette via AP) Michael M. Santiago, AP
A person jumps on a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A person jumps on a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
A protester poses for photos next to a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A protester poses for photos next to a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
People move past storefronts that have broken glass doors during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, May 25, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
People move past storefronts that have broken glass doors during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, May 25, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Matt Rourke, AP
Police detain a protester during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City to protest the death of Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Police detain a protester during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City to protest the death of Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) Wong Maye-E, AP
A person wears a mask reading "I Can't Breath" during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Chicago, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A person wears a mask reading "I Can't Breath" during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Chicago, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Nam Y. Huh, AP
Demonstrators stand on U.S. Secret Service vehicles, one with a broken windshield, near the White House on Saturday, May 30, 2020, as they protest the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minnesota Police. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Demonstrators stand on U.S. Secret Service vehicles, one with a broken windshield, near the White House on Saturday, May 30, 2020, as they protest the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minnesota Police. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP
A policeman shoots rubber bullets at protesters throwing rocks and water bottles during a demonstration next to the city of Miami Police Department, Saturday, May 30, 2020, downtown in Miami. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
A policeman shoots rubber bullets at protesters throwing rocks and water bottles during a demonstration next to the city of Miami Police Department, Saturday, May 30, 2020, downtown in Miami. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee, AP
Crowds demonstrate against police brutality on I-5 in Seattle, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests continue across the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Crowds demonstrate against police brutality on I-5 in Seattle, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests continue across the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP) Erika Schultz, AP
A Los Angeles Police Department kiosk is seen ablaze in The Grove shopping center during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
A Los Angeles Police Department kiosk is seen ablaze in The Grove shopping center during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
In this photo taken with a wide angle lens, demonstrators sit in an intersection during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
In this photo taken with a wide angle lens, demonstrators sit in an intersection during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Police move towards a protester after curfew Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Police move towards a protester after curfew Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo, AP
Philadelphia police officers detain people during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia police officers detain people during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Matt Slocum, AP
Police stand guard as Austin Fire Department put out a car fire under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas, Saturday, May 30, 2020, while a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Police stand guard as Austin Fire Department put out a car fire under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas, Saturday, May 30, 2020, while a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Ricardo B. Brazziell, AP
Police stands guard as Austin Fire Department put out a car fire under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas, Saturday, May 30, 2020, while a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Police stands guard as Austin Fire Department put out a car fire under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas, Saturday, May 30, 2020, while a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Ricardo B. Brazziell, AP
Demonstrators block the path of a Los Angeles Fire Department truck during a public disturbance on Melrose Avenue, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Demonstrators block the path of a Los Angeles Fire Department truck during a public disturbance on Melrose Avenue, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello, AP
A man films himself in front of a fire in the middle of Melrose Avenue, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
A man films himself in front of a fire in the middle of Melrose Avenue, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello, AP
A protester sets an American flag ablaze on Kinzie in Chicago, I.L., Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
A protester sets an American flag ablaze on Kinzie in Chicago, I.L., Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia, AP
Police walk through tear gas as they try to disperse protesters Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Police walk through tear gas as they try to disperse protesters Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher, AP
A protester is caught in a cloud of tear gas fired by police outside the Minneapolis 5th Police Precinct, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A protester is caught in a cloud of tear gas fired by police outside the Minneapolis 5th Police Precinct, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo, AP
Police in riot gear prepare to advance on protesters, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Police in riot gear prepare to advance on protesters, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo, AP
Few pedestrians walk down East Lake Street in an area recently cleared by police, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Few pedestrians walk down East Lake Street in an area recently cleared by police, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo, AP
A photographer runs from a line of police in riot gear who are advancing on protesters near the Minneapolis 5th Police Precinct, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A photographer runs from a line of police in riot gear who are advancing on protesters near the Minneapolis 5th Police Precinct, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo, AP
Damage is seen at an Urban Outfitters store near New York's Union Square Sunday, May 31, 2020, after it was damaged in the midst of a protest highlighting the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Damage is seen at an Urban Outfitters store near New York's Union Square Sunday, May 31, 2020, after it was damaged in the midst of a protest highlighting the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Craig Ruttle, AP
Police officers detain a man outside a vandalized Saks Fifth Avenue store in San Francisco's Union Square on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Widespread vandalizing occurred at stores throughout San Francisco following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Police officers detain a man outside a vandalized Saks Fifth Avenue store in San Francisco's Union Square on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Widespread vandalizing occurred at stores throughout San Francisco following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger, AP
Demonstrators kneel in silence for nine minutes outside of Philadelphia City Hall as they mourn the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Demonstrators kneel in silence for nine minutes outside of Philadelphia City Hall as they mourn the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
The scene Saturday, May 30, in Harrisburg as crowds gathered to protest the death of George Floyd in police custody Minneapolis. It was one of many protests around the country.
The scene Saturday, May 30, in Harrisburg as crowds gathered to protest the death of George Floyd in police custody Minneapolis. It was one of many protests around the country. Cynthia Fernandez/Spotlight PA
Demonstrators listen during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Demonstrators listen during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Protesters march through the streets of Harlem during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Protesters march through the streets of Harlem during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Mary Altaffer, AP
A protester wears a shirt with the names of those who had lost their lives during incidents with the police including George Floyd at a demonstration at City Hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained while in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
A protester wears a shirt with the names of those who had lost their lives during incidents with the police including George Floyd at a demonstration at City Hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained while in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
A demonstrator takes a knee and raises his fist while at City Hall during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
A demonstrator takes a knee and raises his fist while at City Hall during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
Demonstrators lay on the ground at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air while in custody by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Demonstrators lay on the ground at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air while in custody by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
Demonstrators gather outside of City Hall for a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air while in custody by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Demonstrators gather outside of City Hall for a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air while in custody by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Heather Khalifa, AP
Demonstrators march along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway towards the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Demonstrators march along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway towards the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
Philadelphia Police Officers stand watch as protesters as they march along the streets of Center City towards the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Philadelphia Police Officers stand watch as protesters as they march along the streets of Center City towards the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
Joshua Yeboah, 22, of Overbrook, Philadelphia, Protest Organizer, speaks at the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Joshua Yeboah, 22, of Overbrook, Philadelphia, Protest Organizer, speaks at the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
Protesters jump on a car they overturned near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia during a Justice for George Floyd rally, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Protesters jump on a car they overturned near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia during a Justice for George Floyd rally, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Elizabeth Robertson, AP
Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
G. Lamar Stewart Sr. carries his son G. Lamar Stewart Jr. as protesters over the death of George Floyd gather at City Hall Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP)
G. Lamar Stewart Sr. carries his son G. Lamar Stewart Jr. as protesters over the death of George Floyd gather at City Hall Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP) JOE LAMBERTI , AP
A woman fans herself alongside other protesters over the death of George Floyd, gather at City Hall Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP)
A woman fans herself alongside other protesters over the death of George Floyd, gather at City Hall Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP) JOE LAMBERTI , AP
People march along a portion of University Ave. during the March for Justice Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP )
People march along a portion of University Ave. during the March for Justice Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP ) Bryon Houlgrave, AP
Protesters demonstrate in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Protesters demonstrate in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero) LM Otero, AP
Protesters gather in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Protesters gather in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero) LM Otero, AP
Demonstrators stand on top of a baseball backstop during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Demonstrators stand on top of a baseball backstop during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Demonstrators listen during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Demonstrators listen during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Protesters march through the streets of Harlem during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Protesters march through the streets of Harlem during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Mary Altaffer, AP
Protesters jump on a car they overturned near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia during a Justice for George Floyd rally, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Protesters jump on a car they overturned near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia during a Justice for George Floyd rally, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Elizabeth Robertson, AP
    Attorney General Bill Barr, who was also on the call, told governors that a joint terrorist task force would be used to track agitators and urged local officials to "dominate" the streets and control, not react to crowds, and urged them to "go after troublemakers."

    Trump's angry exhortations at the nation's governors came after a night of escalating violence, images of fires and looting and clashes with police filling the nation's airwaves and overshadowing the largely peaceful protests. The protests grew so heated Friday night that the Secret Service rushed the president to an underground bunker previously used during terrorist attacks.

    On Monday, Trump also spoke of trying to criminalize flag-burning. The Supreme Court has conservative new members since it last ruled on that issue, and Trump said that "I think it's time to review that again."

    He continued his effort to project strength, using a series of inflammatory tweets and delivering partisan attacks during a time of national crisis.

    As cities burned night after night and images of violence dominated television coverage, Trump's advisers discussed the prospect of an Oval Office address in an attempt to ease tensions. The notion was quickly scrapped for lack of policy proposals and the president's own seeming disinterest in delivering a message of unity.

    Trump did not appear in public on Sunday and was not scheduled to on Monday either.

    The demonstrations in Washington appeared to catch officers by surprise. They sparked one of the highest alerts at the White House complex since the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001. 

    Secret Service protocol would call for all those under the agency's protection to be in the underground shelter.

    Trump has told advisers he worries about his safety, while both privately and publicly praising the work of the Secret Service. 

    Demonstrators returned Sunday afternoon, facing off against police at Lafayette Park into the evening. Trump retweeted a message from a conservative commentator encouraging authorities to respond with greater force.

    "This isn't going to stop until the good guys are willing to use overwhelming force against the bad guys," Buck Sexton wrote in a message amplified by the president.

    PHOTOS: Community members protest death of George Floyd, support Black Lives Matter
    From left, Samson Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, Morgan Lint, 17, of Seven Valleys, Josiah Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, whose facebook post sparked the event, and Halina Zepeda, 18, of Paradise Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    From left, Samson Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, Morgan Lint, 17, of Seven Valleys, Josiah Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, whose facebook post sparked the event, and Halina Zepeda, 18, of Paradise Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Anu Banks, front, of The Movement, gathers with community members during a peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Anu Banks, front, of The Movement, gathers with community members during a peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    From left, Lauren Manning, of Hellam Township, Chantelle Gross, and Ryan Supler, both of York City, gather with community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    From left, Lauren Manning, of Hellam Township, Chantelle Gross, and Ryan Supler, both of York City, gather with community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Sheila Falcon, of York City, shares her message as she joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Sheila Falcon, of York City, shares her message as she joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Ryan Supler, of York City, joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Ryan Supler, of York City, joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    A passerby honks their horn and waves in support of community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    A passerby honks their horn and waves in support of community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Azul Rodriguez, left, and her sister Doralis Ossam, 13, both of York City, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Azul Rodriguez, left, and her sister Doralis Ossam, 13, both of York City, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Chantelle Gross, front, and Lex Laughman, both of York City, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Chantelle Gross, front, and Lex Laughman, both of York City, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    From left, Samson Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, Morgan Lint, 17, of Seven Valleys, Josiah Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, whose facebook post sparked the event, and Halina Zepeda, 18, of Paradise Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    From left, Samson Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, Morgan Lint, 17, of Seven Valleys, Josiah Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, whose facebook post sparked the event, and Halina Zepeda, 18, of Paradise Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Chantelle Gross, left, and Ryan Supler, both of York City, speak out with community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Chantelle Gross, left, and Ryan Supler, both of York City, speak out with community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Kacey Krause, of York City, joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Kacey Krause, of York City, joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Steven File, 17, left, and McKenna Graham, 19, both of Springettsbury Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Steven File, 17, left, and McKenna Graham, 19, both of Springettsbury Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      In recent days security at the White House has been reinforced by the National Guard and additional personnel from the Secret Service and the U.S. Park Police. 

      The Justice Department deployed members of the U.S. Marshals Service and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration to supplement National Guard troops outside the White House, according to a senior Justice Department official. The official could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

      Lemire reported from New York. Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

