A climate forum set for the next week including two Democrats looking to unseat U.S. Rep. Scott Perry will instead be held online amid the spread of COVID-19.

Participants will not go head-to-head but rather appear individually in video conferencing calls hosted by the Citizens Climate Lobby on two different days, according to a news release.

Hershey-based author and attorney Tom Brier will participate from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale will take part during that same time on March 30, according to a news release.

Perry, a Carroll Township Republican, has not signaled he will participate.

Those interested in viewing the two candidates' appearances should join the Zoom conference call during the specified times here.

Those who can't join by computer may call in to join by dialing 408-638-0968 and entering the passcode 945-996-6710.

The events are free and open to the public.

