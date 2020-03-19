WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Photo: PPYD)

There are now 185 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, up 52 from the previous day, the state Department of Health announced Thursday.

The nearly 40% increase in confirmed cases came a day after York County reported its first two cases and the state reported its first death — an adult in Northampton County. There are no new confirmed cases in York County.

The most notable increase in cases was in Philadelphia, where numbers nearly doubled in one day.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days and our first death in Pennsylvania indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday ordered bars and restaurants to shut down except for takeout and delivery. He also urged other nonessential businesses to close.

York County and York City both also have emergency declarations in effect.

York County has completely closed its government offices until April 6, only allowing for appointments for essential matters. officials announced Wednesday morning.

All events with more than 50 attendees have also been canceled through April and county commissioner meetings will be livestream only.

York City has closed City Hall visits for 60 days unless residents make an appointment and completely suspended City Council meetings during that time period, unless there is an emergency.

The city has indefinitely suspended its sewer and refuse bill amnesty program, banned gatherings in recreational and business facilities of more than 50 people and made parking garages free.

