John Bosha, of Cumberland County, hopes to oust Sen. Mike Regan, R-Carroll Township, in the November election for the 31st Senate District. (Photo: Submitted)

A Cumberland County Democrat has once again thrown himself into a race for the state's 31st Senate District, this time with more experience and renewed confidence, he says.

John Bosha, a pharmacist and treasurer of the Cumberland County Democratic Party, aims to oust Sen. Mike Regan, R-Carroll Township, four years after he lost with 28.5% of the vote. The district has been represented by Republicans since 1976.

This time around, he said on Monday, he has enough experience to not only beat out his primary opponent, Dillsburg native Shanna Danielson, but also flip the red district that includes parts of Cumberland and northern York counties.

Bosha specifically noted the fact Gov. Tom Wolf won the state's 10th Congressional District as well as Cumberland County in his 2018 reelection bid.

"There's a road map there," Bosha said. "If you break it down into pocketbook issues, if you have a Democrat who can lower taxes and lower prescription drug prices, it might be a winning combination."

The Democrat's top priority is public education, something that has not received sufficient funding over the years, he said.

"The General Assembly needs to fully fund our public schools as it says in the Pennsylvania Constitution," Bosha said. "Once we do that, school districts will have enough money to pay for proper services for our students, and local property taxes should go down."

Bosha, like many Democrats, has also made combating the state's opioid epidemic a prime concern.

Bosha as served on Pennsboro Area School District's board. He's also volunteered for the campaigns of Gov. Tom Wolf and former presidential candidates Al Gore and Hillary Clinton.

"It's one thing to say you’re for environmental issues," he said. "It’s another thing to volunteers for Al Gore's campaign.

