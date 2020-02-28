Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
10th District Dems to participate in climate forum, Perry doubtful
The two Democrats expected to face off in the 10th Congressional District primary in April are slated to attend a climate forum held by a local green group.
The York chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby will host the event focusing on climate change from 7-9 p.m. March 30, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York, according to the news release.
Democrats Eugene DePasquale, the state's auditor general, and Hershey-based author and attorney Tom Brier have both made action on climate change a key priority point in their campaigns.
Both candidates hope to oust Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, in November.
But Perry is not expected to attend the event because it is slated for a day Congress is in session, said campaign spokesman Brian Nutt.
Candidates are expected to discuss their views on climate change and what they believe are the best ways to address it.
— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.
