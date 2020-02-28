Buy Photo State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale talks with the media during his visit at York Hospital Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The two Democrats expected to face off in the 10th Congressional District primary in April are slated to attend a climate forum held by a local green group.

The York chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby will host the event focusing on climate change from 7-9 p.m. March 30, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York, according to the news release.

Democrats Eugene DePasquale, the state's auditor general, and Hershey-based author and attorney Tom Brier have both made action on climate change a key priority point in their campaigns.

Both candidates hope to oust Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, in November.

But Perry is not expected to attend the event because it is slated for a day Congress is in session, said campaign spokesman Brian Nutt.

Candidates are expected to discuss their views on climate change and what they believe are the best ways to address it.

Buy Photo U.S. House candidate Tom Brier meets with voters at Central Market, Thursday, December 19, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

