Six new restaurants will participate in York City's 10th annual Restaurant Week, adding fresh faces to the citywide celebration of culinary culture and local businesses.

The York City Independent Restaurant Association, along with city officials and business leaders, on Sunday will kick off the week and give all the details of what's on the menu from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rockfish Public House, according to a news release.

The weeklong celebration officially launches Monday and will last until Sunday, March 1. But, for the first time, residents will get a second chance to attend this fall, from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27.

The new restaurants will bring the total up to 33. They include:

Aviano’s

Prince Street Café

Old Forge Brewing Company

Presto Pasteria

The Cantina

Sarah’s Snacks Café & Market

Per Restaurant Week tradition, restaurants will offer special prix fixe deals throughout the week.

For example, head to The Cantina for some Hispanic fare and get a three-course meal for $20. For those seafood fanatics, have a three-course meal at Rockfish for $40.

There are plenty more choices to be made throughout the week. Check them all out at www.rwyork.com.

