The York Dispatch has partnered with ProPublica for the second time, again offering York County voters the opportunity to notify the newspaper directly if problems arise at the polls in 2020.

The partnership program, known as Electionland, is a collaborative effort between the New York-based nonprofit and newspapers nationwide that will specifically cover the Nov. 3 General Election.

In the lead up to the general election, ProPublica will also publish guides for local coverage of elections and information readers may need to know before they go to their polling places.

Voters will be able to report issues that include long lines, harassment at the polls, changed voting locations and vote disruption caused by hacking.

The York Dispatch will receive real-time notifications whenever a voter reports a problem. The program allows the newspaper to disperse news of voting issues to its readers as quickly as possible.

Voters can report issues via Facebook, Twitter or text message. Official contact information will be released in the middle of the year, after the state's April 28 primary election.

