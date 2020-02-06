Buy Photo Senator Kristen Phillips-Hill and York County District Attorney Dave Sunday join dozens of lawmakers in Harrisburg to detail a package of bills to fight human trafficking, Wednesday, January 22, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Medicaid Managed Care Organizations will soon have access to a massive database designed to track prescriptions drugs because of legislation by state Sen. Kristen Phillips-Hill.

The state Senate pushed through the York Township Republican's legislation aimed at preventing the mishandling of prescriptions drugs in a 41-9 vote on Tuesday, Feb, 4, with only Democrats voting against the measure, according to a news release.

JJ Abbott, spokesman for Gov. Tom Wolf, confirmed the governor will sign the bill.

“By expanding access, we can help those who are working in our health care system and in our Medicaid program to better collaborate so we can start to find ways to end opioid abuse all across Pennsylvania,” Phillips-Hill said.

More: If there can be a positive in a coroner's annual report, this might be it

The legislation will grant Medicaid Managed Care Organizations, or MCOs, access to the state's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program while barring counties and municipalities from creating their own version.

Created in 2014, the program documents all filled prescriptions for controlled substances to ensure health care providers can safely prescribe drugs and stay on top of potentially misuse or addiction.

Phillips-Hill's legislation will also require an MCO to notify the state Attorney General's Office if they suspect a drug is being prescribed fraudulently.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/politics/2020/02/06/phillips-hills-prescription-drug-monitoring-bill-heads-governors-desk/4665531002/