U.S. Rep. Scott Perry gained momentum in the final fundraising quarter of 2019, out-raising Democrats in what is expected to be a contentious race for the state's 10th District congressional seat.

The four-term Republican raised roughly $358,000 between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 of last year, according to the Federal Election Commission. That's nearly $60,000 more than what was raised by Democratic state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, who some analysts say could flip the historically red district.

“The 10th District is going to be one of the most watched congressional elections in the country," said G. Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College. “... Everybody expects this to be competitive."

Madonna noted that both candidates' fundraising numbers are surprisingly low given the significance of the race. However, there is no reason for the campaigns to panic, as there's still plenty of time before the Nov. 3 general election, he said.

Perry, a Carroll Township native, ended the year with $621,000 cash on hand. He held a comfortable lead over DePasquale, who ended the year with $468,000.

A moderate Democrat with significant name recognition in the state, DePasquale was unable match the numbers of the previous fundraising quarter. At $304,000, he saw a nearly $60,000 decrease from 2019's third quarter.

He could soon see a boost, however, as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee last week put the 10th District on its "Red to Blue list."

The quasi-endorsement shows that the national party believes he could oust Perry in 2020 and will likely lead to larger fundraising hauls going forward.

Fundraising will also likely improve for Democrats after the April 28 primary election, where DePasquale will face off with Tom Brier, a Hershey-based author and attorney, Madonna said.

Brier had relatively low fundraising numbers in the final quarter of 2019, raising roughly $80,000. He ended the year with $203,000 cash on hand.

The 10th District includes northern York County, part of Cumberland County and all of Dauphin County. It's one of two districts in which York voters will have a chance to participate.

The second race is in the state's conservative 11th District, which includes Lancaster County and much of southern York County.

Two-term Republican Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster, raised about $251,000 in 2019's last fundraising quarter. He reported having more than $470,000 cash on hand.

Sarah Hammond, a Democrat from Lancaster County, plans to challenge Smucker in the November general election. Her fundraising numbers were not available on the FEC website as of Monday, Feb. 3.

