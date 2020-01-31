Kacey French, a Republican, will challenge state Rep. Caroll Hill-Evans in the November general election. (Photo: Submitted)

Kacey French, a local businesswoman in York City, hopes to be the first Republican to represent the state's 95th House District since 1984.

French, president of CorrellGreen, a local architectural consulting and design company, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, announced her candidacy to oust Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City. Hill-Evans has confirmed she will seek a third term in November.

"I have noticed a lack of balance on the ballot," French said. "I'm tired of people sitting and complaining and saying no one steps up and does stuff. I'm not a spectator, I'm a participant."

More: State Rep. Hill-Evans running for reelection

This will be French's first run for public office, although she has been active in local elections.

The self-described "old-school Republican" has been endorsed by the York County Republican Committee. She is the only Republican who has announced their candidacy for the 95th district seat.

French is yet to lay out a solid political platform, as she's still in the process of talking with the district's residents to gauge what is most important to them, she said.

But she did touch on some topics that will be a focus in her campaign, including homelessness, access to housing and quality education for all ages and income brackets.

The Republican is well-aware of the Democratic lean of the district that encompasses York City — the liberal stronghold in a conservative county. The district also includes Spring Garden Township, a part of West Manchester Township and West York.

"Yes, the Republicans haven't had this seat in 30 to 40 years, and maybe it's time for change with different people in there," she said.

Since moving to Pennsylvania 10 years ago, French has been heavily involved in the community, she said. For example, she is the founder of York County Cup, which has raised more than $200,000 for local charities and nonprofits.

She has also been involved in several local initiatives, including working with William Penn High School to establish a book-exchange program in Penn Park.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/politics/2020/01/31/york-city-republican-hopes-turn-states-95th-district-red/2853806001/