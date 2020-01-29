Buy Photo York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff during the swearing in of York City Fire & Rescue fire officers Capt. Adam Smith, who will serve as Assistant Chief, and Capt. Kevin Pflaum, both assigned to B Platoon, at City Hall in York City, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff's job could be on the line after City Council on Wednesday assailed Mayor Michael Helfrich and his request to provide the chief with a second residency waiver.

During a contentious committee meeting, all five council members laid into Helfrich, alleging the mayor waiting until January to inform them that Deardorff would not move into the city was just another example a lack of transparency within his administration.

"I don't like doing business like that," council President Henry Nixon said. "The communication between the administration and this council is less than desirable. And so I guess we all have to live with that."

Earlier this month, City Council delayed voting on the resolution waiving Deardorff's residency requirement, sending it back to committee.

At Wednesday's meeting, an attempt to move the resolution to the Feb. 4 legislative agenda failed without garnering a second.

Most of council members' gripes stemmed from the fact Helfrich was aware that Deardorff would not move back to the city as early as last September.

The mayor, as well as the chief, have said a move would "uproot" his family, which now lives in West Manchester Township.

But council's anger toward Helfrich's decision may keep the resolution in limbo, potentially costing Deardorff's position as head of the department.

"It may stay in committee the rest of its life," Nixon said. "When (the previous residency requirement waiver) runs out, he's gone."

Both council and Helfrich made it clear that this was not a personal issue with Deardorff, who has been with the department for more 25 years.

But the mayor was bewildered by the fact council would risk losing that experience over a communication breakdown and his administration's tenuous relationship with council.

"If you feel that I have somehow wronged you, you can continue to reprimand me," Helfrich said. "But please make decisions on what is best for the city, not on your feelings about me."

Council only has until next month to make a call on the resolution. After that, the one-year waiver approved by council last year runs out.

Nixon said "one could surmise" how he'd vote if it came before council in a legislative meeting based on his comments. The four remaining council members declined to comment.

If members reject the resolution or let it die in committee, Helfrich would likely have to find a new chief that either lives in in the city or is willing to move, he said.

