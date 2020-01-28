Buy Photo State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale holds his first campaign event in York at Crispus Attucks, Tuesday, January 21, 2020. DePasquale is running as a democratic challenger to Congressman Scott Perry. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is among 12 Democrats added to the party's Red to Blue list, according to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The list is comprised of Democrats who party leaders believe could oust sitting House Republicans in 2020.

DePasquale is one of two Democrats vying for the chance to unseat U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township.

"Eugene is ready to take his record of results, unquestionable work ethic and commonsense approach to Congress,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, the DCCC's chairwoman.

Although not a formal endorsement, the Tuesday announcement suggests the national party is prepared to make the race a fundraising priority as DePasquale moves toward the April 28 primary election and, potentially, the Nov. 3 general election.

The Cook Political Report and Politico have rated a match up between Perry and DePasquale a toss up.

DePasquale is first slated to face Tom Brier, a Hershey-based author and attorney, in April's primary election. Brier has dismissed DCCC support as establishment politics and has focused on his grassroots campaign, he said.

In 2018, the DCCC listed George Scott as a part of the Red to Blue program. In that year's General Election, Scott lost to Perry by about 3 percentage points.

