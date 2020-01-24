Buy Photo Rep. Carol Hill-Evans discusses concerns as York County Commissioners meet with state lawmakers and poll workers to discuss last weeks election as well as address necessary improvements needed for future elections, at the York County Administrative Center in York City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Legislation at the state Capitol could boost York City and other municipalities that grapple with a high number of tax-exempt properties burdening their bottom lines.

The bill, authored by Rep. Robert Freeman, D-Northampton, would set up a "Tax-exempt Property Municipal Assistance Fund" for municipalities that are composed of at least 15% tax-exempt properties. The committee passed the measure 22-1 Wednesday, Jan. 22, with one Republican voting "no."

"(The bill) gives us the opportunity to get funding and offset the taxes we don't get from these exempt properties," Rep. Caroll Hill-Evans, who is co-sponsoring the bill. "These funds would alleviate the burden for our municipality."

Tax-exempt properties include churches, schools and nonprofits. In county seats such as York City, the number of properties can be even greater because of the variety of government buildings, which also qualify.

The legislation, if passed, would set up a fund that would supply more than 600 municipalities 10% of the tax revenue they would receive if such properties paid their fair share of taxes. The bill caps the aid at $1 million.

The fund would be made possible by the state's 18% liquor tax, which at one point was used for flood relief in Johnstown, Cambria County, after flooding devastated the area in 1936. The tax is now just a line item in the state budget streaming into the general fund.

Mike Straub, spokesman for the House Republican Caucus, said on Friday that the GOP hasn't yet discussed the legislation.

Roughly 38% of York City's properties are exempt from taxes. Based on 2019 statistics, they would generate more than $11.5 million in revenue if they were taxed, according to the city treasurer's office. That's more than 10 times the bill's maximum backfill.

That missing $11.5 million accounts would account 10.9% of the the city's total 2020 budget.

The city does have a payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, program that gives nonprofits an option to cut the city a check. In 2019, the city received nearly $698,000 from 11 organizations.

WellSpan contributed $585,000 toward the PILOT in 2019, making it by far the largest contributor. However, that number is far less than it would owe if it were taxed: $5.4 million to the city and $9.5 million to York City School District.

City Council President Henry Nixon, who worked with former Mayor Kim Bracey's administration to expand the program, said the city's situation isn't good financial practice.

"If you had a business and 38% of your customers didn't pay you, but you still had to service them, how long would you last in business?" Nixon said.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

