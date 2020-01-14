Lebanon County District Attorney Dave Arnold, the Republican nominee for the state's 48th Senate District seat. (Photo: Submitted)

Lebanon County District Attorney Dave Arnold has won the state's 48th Senate District special election and will take over the seat previously held by state Sen. Mike Folmer.

Arnold, a Republican, handily beat out Democrat Michael Schroeder, a history professor and Lebanon Valley College, with 64.7% of the vote on Tuesday, Jan. 14, according to unofficial results. The 48th District includes northeastern York County, part of Dauphin County and all of Lebanon County.

Republicans have held the seat since 1963.

“I’m ready to get to Harrisburg, and I’m looking forward to getting into the issues most important to the people in south-central Pa.,” Arnold said. “I’m just trying to do all the right things for the right reasons for everybody in the district."

Arnold, who has served as Lebanon County’s district attorney for 14 years, largely campaigned on property tax reform and supporting Second Amendment rights.

Schroeder, who ran on increased access to healthcare, increased education funding and action to combat climate change, said the results were disappointing. However, he did not rule out running for a seat once again in the future, he said.

"It's a sobering experience," Schroeder said. "I'm still processing it. I just mainly want to thank all of my supporters and everyone who was able to devote so much time, attention, labor and help to this campaign."

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman scheduled the special election after Folmer, who had held the seat since 2006, was arrested in September on three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility by the state Attorney General's Office.

Folmer resigned the following day.

During his Feb. 24 trial, he will face additional charges, now amounting to six felony child pornography charges and two felony charges for criminal use of a communication facility.

The former senator's arrest came following a cyber tip in March from the blogging website Tumblr that at least one image of child pornography had been uploaded to the website on Dec. 28, 2017.

The image depicted a "very young" girl performing a sexual act on a man, according to the AG's office.

