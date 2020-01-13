Buy Photo Shrewsbury Township supervisor candidate Jackie Wilson talks with Nikki Suchanic, the director of elections and voter registration in York County, left, during a voting machine demonstration at Paul Smith Library of Southern York County Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. York County voters will be using a paper ballot in upcoming elections. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Just 19 of York County's 159 precincts will vote in Tuesday's special election to replace former state Sen. Mike Folmer, who resigned in November after being arrested on felony child pornography charges.

Lebanon County District Attorney Dave Arnold, a Republican, is running against Michael Schroeder, a Democrat and associate professor of history at Lebanon Valley College, in the 48th District. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The election will be the first for Steve Ulrich, the county's new director of its Office of Elections and Voter Registration. It will also be the first election since a lack of ballot scanners and other issues delayed the November municipal election results.

The 48th Senate District includes northeastern York County, part of Dauphin County and all of Lebanon County. The following precincts in York County will take voters:

Townships:

Conewago 1: Conewago Township Municipal Building, 490 Copenhaffer Road

Conewago Township Municipal Building, 490 Copenhaffer Road Conewago 2: Strinestown United Brethren Church, 5675 Susquehanna Trail

Strinestown United Brethren Church, 5675 Susquehanna Trail East Manchester: Northeastern School District Administration Building, 41 Harding St. (This is a new location that will only be used for the special election).

Northeastern School District Administration Building, 41 Harding St. Newberry 1: Newberry Township Fire Co., 2145 York Haven Road

Newberry Township Fire Co., 2145 York Haven Road Newberry 2: Cassel-Conewago CMA Church, 570 Cassel Road

Cassel-Conewago CMA Church, 570 Cassel Road Newberry 3: Newberry Municipal Building, 1915 Old Trail Road

Newberry Municipal Building, 1915 Old Trail Road Springettsbury 1: Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 E. Market St.

Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 E. Market St. Springettsbury 2: Commonwealth Fire Co. No. 1, 2045 N. Sherman St.

Commonwealth Fire Co. No. 1, 2045 N. Sherman St. Springettsbury 3: Upper Room Missionary Church, 1401 Williams Road

Upper Room Missionary Church, 1401 Williams Road Springettsbury 4: The Brunswick at Longstown, 2830 Carol Road

The Brunswick at Longstown, 2830 Carol Road Springettsbury 5: Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 E. Market St.

Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 E. Market St. Springettsbury 6: Springetts Apartments Community Room, 50 Eisenhower Drive

Springetts Apartments Community Room, 50 Eisenhower Drive Springettsbury 7: Mount Zion United Church of Christ, 1054 Ridgewood Road

Mount Zion United Church of Christ, 1054 Ridgewood Road Springettsbury 8: The Church of the Open Door, 4075 E. Market St.

Boroughs:

Goldsboro: Goldsboro Municipal Building, 53 N. York St.

Goldsboro Municipal Building, 53 N. York St. Lewisberry: Lewisberry Community Fire Co., 105 W. Front St. (This is a new location that will only be used for the special election).

Lewisberry Community Fire Co., 105 W. Front St. Manchester: Manchester Municipal Building, 225 South Main St.

Manchester Municipal Building, 225 South Main St. Mount Wolf: Eagle Fire Co. No. 1, 54 Center St.

Eagle Fire Co. No. 1, 54 Center St. York Haven: York Haven Community Library, 2 N. Front St., second floor.

