Special election: Here are the 19 York County precincts that will be voting Tuesday
Just 19 of York County's 159 precincts will vote in Tuesday's special election to replace former state Sen. Mike Folmer, who resigned in November after being arrested on felony child pornography charges.
Lebanon County District Attorney Dave Arnold, a Republican, is running against Michael Schroeder, a Democrat and associate professor of history at Lebanon Valley College, in the 48th District. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The election will be the first for Steve Ulrich, the county's new director of its Office of Elections and Voter Registration. It will also be the first election since a lack of ballot scanners and other issues delayed the November municipal election results.
The 48th Senate District includes northeastern York County, part of Dauphin County and all of Lebanon County. The following precincts in York County will take voters:
Townships:
- Conewago 1: Conewago Township Municipal Building, 490 Copenhaffer Road
- Conewago 2: Strinestown United Brethren Church, 5675 Susquehanna Trail
- East Manchester: Northeastern School District Administration Building, 41 Harding St. (This is a new location that will only be used for the special election).
- Newberry 1: Newberry Township Fire Co., 2145 York Haven Road
- Newberry 2: Cassel-Conewago CMA Church, 570 Cassel Road
- Newberry 3: Newberry Municipal Building, 1915 Old Trail Road
- Springettsbury 1: Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 E. Market St.
- Springettsbury 2: Commonwealth Fire Co. No. 1, 2045 N. Sherman St.
- Springettsbury 3: Upper Room Missionary Church, 1401 Williams Road
- Springettsbury 4: The Brunswick at Longstown, 2830 Carol Road
- Springettsbury 5: Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 E. Market St.
- Springettsbury 6: Springetts Apartments Community Room, 50 Eisenhower Drive
- Springettsbury 7: Mount Zion United Church of Christ, 1054 Ridgewood Road
- Springettsbury 8: The Church of the Open Door, 4075 E. Market St.
Boroughs:
- Goldsboro: Goldsboro Municipal Building, 53 N. York St.
- Lewisberry: Lewisberry Community Fire Co., 105 W. Front St. (This is a new location that will only be used for the special election).
- Manchester: Manchester Municipal Building, 225 South Main St.
- Mount Wolf: Eagle Fire Co. No. 1, 54 Center St.
- York Haven: York Haven Community Library, 2 N. Front St., second floor.
