Bobby Jeffries, a Hershey Republican who had planned to run against U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in the April primary election, has dropped out and will now back the Carroll Township Republican.

In his Saturday, Jan. 11, statement, Jeffries — who ran his campaign on being more loyal to President Donald Trump than Perry — said the current 10th District representative offers the best chance to combat what he claims is "socialism" coming from the left, a main talking point during his campaign when attacking Democrats.

Jeffries said he will do "everything in my power" to ensure Perry gets reelected. There are no other Republican challengers who have announced their candidacy.

Two Democrats are running with hopes to flip Perry's seat: state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale and Hershey-based author and attorney Tom Brier.

