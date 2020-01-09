Buy Photo State Sen. Mike Regan, R-Dillsburg, will seek a second term in 2020. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

State Sen. Mike Regan, R-Dillsburg, will seek a second term in 2020, he announced Thursday.

Regan, chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee, said in his reelection announcement Thursday, Jan. 9, that he is running on his experience as a deficit hawk and an advocate for school safety and veterans.

He represents the state's 31st Senate District, which includes parts of Cumberland and northern York Counties.

“If given the honor of serving another term as State Senator, I pledge to continue providing strong conservative leadership and finding commonsense solutions that improve the daily lives of the hard-working men and women I serve," Regan said.

No Democrats have announced their candidacy for the seat.

