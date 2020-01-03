Buy Photo U.S. representatives Lloyd Smucker and Scott Perry, right, listen to Vice President Mike Pence who spoke during an appearance at JLS Automation in Springettsbury Township Thursday, June 6, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Republican members of Pennsylvania's congressional delegation lauded a U.S. drone strike on Thursday night that killed a top Iranian general, a move Iran leaders promised would bring retaliation.

The Pentagon on Thursday, Dec. 2, announced a drone stroke at Baghdad International Airport killed Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani. Widely considered a martyr by Iranian leadership, U.S. officials have described him as a killer who has taken American lives.

“The safety and security of the American people at home and abroad should be the central focus of our foreign policy," said Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster, "I support President Trump for taking decisive action against General Soleimani and sending a clear message to those that threaten American lives — It will never be tolerated."

More: Smucker, Perry join call for Supreme Court to 'reconsider' Roe v. Wade

Thursday's bombing came after pro-Iran protests at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Protesters threw rocks at the facility and set fire to a reception building in response to U.S. airstrikes that targeted an Iran-backed militia last week.

President Donald Trump's administration said the strikes were justified, as a U.S. contractor in Iraq was killed Dec. 27 at the hands of an Iran-backed militia and, the move was linked to Suleiman.

The Pentagon also accused the general of "actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."

Buy Photo U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

“Qasem Soleimani was responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans," said Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa. "The world is a better place now that he is dead."

Democrats in Congress agreed that the top general was a dangerous figure. But they've accused Trump and the Pentagon of acting on impulse, a decision that could have disastrous consequences.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said the president needs to supply Congress with information next week with details that lead up to the strike, such as the intelligence used to authorize it, its legal basis and the administration's plans in the event Iran retaliates.

"I have grave concerns that President Trump and his Administration have not provided the American people with a comprehensive strategy on Iran," Casey said. "Finally, this and other recent actions by the administration have been taken without a congressionally-approved Authorization for Use of Military Force."

Soleimani was the leader of the powerful Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. He oversaw specialized operations throughout the Middle East, and he was widely respect by Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Following the drone strike, Khamenei said "a forceful revenge awaits the criminals who have his blood and the blood of the other martyrs last night on their hands."

This story will be updated.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/politics/2020/01/03/pa-republicans-applaud-killing-top-iranian-general/2803256001/