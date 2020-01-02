LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

York City Council on Monday will welcome its first ever openly gay Latino member as well as elect its leadership for 2020.

Council's reorganization meeting will take place 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6. Lou Rivera, founder of Latinos Unidos of York, will join the five-member council after beating out Michael Buckingham by 4 percentage points in May's primary election.

Rivera said that although he will be the first openly gay Latino council member in the city's history — and that he's proud of that fact — it isn't what he campaigned on and isn't what he's most excited for when he gets sworn in.

More: Rivera set to be York's first gay Latino councilman; Buckingham mulling options'

"I campaigned to be a voice for all of our people. Many decisions are made in the city for the disenfranchised, for those who don't have a voice, by people in power who don't even live in the city," Rivera said. "And that's going to stop."

Rivera will serve a four-year term. Buckingham was first appointed to a two-year term on council in 2018 to fill a vacancy. 

At Monday's meeting, council members will also vote to name a president and vice president. Council is now led by Henry Nixon and Sandie Walker is the vice president.

Additionally, members will receive committee assignments.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/politics/2020/01/02/york-city-council-pick-chiefs-rivera-takes-seat/2776728001/