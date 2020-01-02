Buy Photo York City Council candidate Lou Rivera, center, jokes with supporter Fred Walker and incumbent West York Borough Council candidate Mildred Tavarez Sandie Walker during a watch party at Mi Caldero restaurant in York City Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York City Council on Monday will welcome its first ever openly gay Latino member as well as elect its leadership for 2020.

Council's reorganization meeting will take place 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6. Lou Rivera, founder of Latinos Unidos of York, will join the five-member council after beating out Michael Buckingham by 4 percentage points in May's primary election.

Rivera said that although he will be the first openly gay Latino council member in the city's history — and that he's proud of that fact — it isn't what he campaigned on and isn't what he's most excited for when he gets sworn in.

"I campaigned to be a voice for all of our people. Many decisions are made in the city for the disenfranchised, for those who don't have a voice, by people in power who don't even live in the city," Rivera said. "And that's going to stop."

Rivera will serve a four-year term. Buckingham was first appointed to a two-year term on council in 2018 to fill a vacancy.

At Monday's meeting, council members will also vote to name a president and vice president. Council is now led by Henry Nixon and Sandie Walker is the vice president.

Additionally, members will receive committee assignments.

