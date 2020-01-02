Buy Photo Rep. Carol Hill-Evans discusses concerns as York County Commissioners meet with state lawmakers and poll workers to discuss last weeks election as well as address necessary improvements needed for future elections, at the York County Administrative Center in York City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City, on Thursday announced she will run for a second term in the state Legislature in 2020.

Hill-Evans, who first won the seat in 2018, announced her reelection bid in a Thursday, Jan. 2, news release. She's the only Democrat representing York County in the Legislature

"Geared toward helping our students get a more complete education and other organizations fulfill their respective goals of improving services to their clientele, I look forward to continuing to partner, collaborate and support even more initiatives for 'The Mighty' 95th Legislative District," Hill-Evans said in a Thursday news release.

The 95th District includes York City, West York Borough, Spring Garden Township and part of West Manchester Township.

No one else has announced a bid for the seat.

