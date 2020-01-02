Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
State Rep. Hill-Evans running for reelection
Logan Hullinger, York Dispatch
Published 12:35 p.m. ET Jan. 2, 2020 | Updated 1:26 p.m. ET Jan. 2, 2020
State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City, on Thursday announced she will run for a second term in the state Legislature in 2020.
Hill-Evans, who first won the seat in 2018, announced her reelection bid in a Thursday, Jan. 2, news release. She's the only Democrat representing York County in the Legislature
"Geared toward helping our students get a more complete education and other organizations fulfill their respective goals of improving services to their clientele, I look forward to continuing to partner, collaborate and support even more initiatives for 'The Mighty' 95th Legislative District," Hill-Evans said in a Thursday news release.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments