Portions of Market and George streets in York City will be closed on the night of New Year's Eve due to festivities in Continental Square.

Market Street will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from the intersections of Beaver Street and Duke Street, beginning at 10 a.m. George Street will also be closed from the intersections of Philadelphia Street and King Street, according to a city news release.

Parking restrictions on both streets will begin at 9 p.m. The streets will reopen once the event is finished, but the city was unable to provide an exact time.

