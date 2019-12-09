Buy Photo Author and attorney Tom Brier of Hershey is challenging Eugene DePasquale for the chance to face Republican Congressman Scott Perry for the 10th District seat. Monday, July 22, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Democratic 10th District candidate Tom Brier will hold his first York County-based campaign event later this month to get locals familiar with his political platform.

The "Meet Tom Brier in York" event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Central Market in York City. Food and musical entertainment will be provided and no RSVP or tickets are required.

Brier, a Hershey-based author and attorney, is set to face state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale in the 2020 primary. Some political analysts have given DePasquale the upper hand due to name recognition.

Yet the 27-year-old has raised more than $300,000 this year and has made a name for himself in York City, particularly among the minority community.

For example, The Movement, a local activist group, has thrown its support behind Brier. So has Shiloh Baptist Church pastor Larry Walthour, a prominent figure in the city's black community.

The 10th District, which includes northern York County, part of Cumberland County and all of Dauphin County, is now represented by U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, a four-term Republican seeking re-election.

