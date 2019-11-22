FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump is joined by Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, second from right, as he arrives at Melsbroek Air Base, in Brussels, Belgium. Sondland originally planned to meet Tuesday, Nov 19, with EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis to discuss better cooperation between the two trading juggernauts. That meeting was postponed indefinitely because Sondland was to testify Wednesday before Congress about his involvement in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP)

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally next month, bringing his "Keep America Great" theme to the hotly contested 10th Congressional District.

The rally will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 10, at the Giant Center in Hershey, Dauphin County, according to a release from the Trump campaign. Tickets for the event are free and can be purchased at the campaign's website here.

The rally will come as the U.S. House continues its impeachment hearings into whether Trump sought to withhold aid to Ukraine until that country's president announced it would investigate Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Hershey is located in the state's 10th District, a seat held by Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, for four terms. Perry has been a staunch supporter of the president, especially during this week's public impeachment hearings.

Trump frequently appears alongside Republican candidates in tough races.

Perry's campaign did not respond Friday to inquiries as to whether he would attend Trump's event.

Perry is preparing to defend his seat in 2020, most likely against state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, a Democrat.

The race is expected to be close, given DePasquale's name recognition in the state. In the most recent quarterly filings from the Federal Elections Commission, the Democrat outraised Perry $360,000 to $300,000.

The 10th District includes half of York County, all of Dauphin County and part of Cumberland County.

Dauphin, the largest county in the district, is expected to be a key player in the House race. It has tilted liberal in the past few years, and, in 2018, Democratic challenger George Scott beat out Perry with 54% of the vote.

Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes also remains a key state for Trump's reelection bid. In 2016, Trump carried the state with 48.2% of the vote, besting Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by 0.7%.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

