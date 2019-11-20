Buy Photo Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill discusses privacy concerns for voters as York County Commissioners meet with state lawmakers and poll workers to discuss last weeks election as well as address necessary improvements needed for future elections, at the York County Administrative Center in York City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill's State Government Committee on Tuesday amended an Election Code Bill, adding changes aimed at addressing problems seen in York County's chaotic municipal election earlier this month.

The committee, of which the York Township Republican is chairwoman, removed all language from the bill referencing ballot stubs and included a paragraph giving the Department of State the power to spearhead voter privacy measures.

"I think that is what we could do here in Harrisburg to help assist the counties to make sure York County's experience on Election Day doesn't happen again in the future," Phillips-Hill said.

York County's Nov. 5 municipal elections proved to be troublesome. Results were delayed because of a shortage of ballot-counting scanners — which caused long lines — as well as technical glitches and incorrect paper ballot sizes, officials have said.

The committee's amendment would tackle two issues noted on Election Day: Ballot stubs that led to jamming and inadequate measures to address privacy concerns.

Ballot stubs, which are ripped off and leave a perforated edge, are a part of an outdated ballot system required by older voting machines, Phillips-Hill said.

With the new, Gov. Tom Wolf-mandated scanners that leave a verifiable paper trail, those jagged edges led to feeding problems and, in some precincts, jams. The amendment would completely do away with such ballots.

Many county residents during and after the elections, including during an Election Day debriefing meeting last weeks voiced privacy concerns stemming from the new scanning machines.

Some voters, they alleged, complained that it was too easy for poll workers and other voters in the precinct to see their ballots and who they voted for. Under the amendment, the DOS would have the power to enforce higher privacy standards.

Another large issue for precincts earlier this month was an insufficient number of scanners, which was not addressed in the committee's amendment.

Dominion Voting Systems wrote in a preliminary report offered to county officials during the debriefing last week that it would create a new formula to determine how many scanners precincts need.

During the municipal elections, every precinct in the county — 159 total — had only one scanner regardless of size. Dominion attributed that number to a faulty formula they had create with county input.

County officials do not yet know how many new scanners will have to be purchased, but county spokesman Mark Walters has said they cost nearly $5,000 each.

Funding for more scanners would likely be found in Act 77, a measure the state approved in October that provided $90 million for new machines, Phillips-Hill said.

