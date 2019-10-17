York College to host event on the history of impeachment
History and political science faculty from York College next month will hold a panel discussion on the history and process of impeachment as the U.S. House continues its inquiry of President Donald Trump.
The event, titled "Impeachment: Then and Now:" will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 in York College's DeMeester Recital Hall. The event is free of charge and doesn't require tickets, according to a Thursday news release.
The panel discussion will outline the constitutional process of impeachment, the history behind the process and the past three examples of impeachment in U.S. History — former Presidents Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., last month announced the formal impeachment inquiry of Trump following news that he had asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden's son's position on an energy company board in Ukraine.
The plea came as Trump withheld roughly $400 million in aid to the country.
