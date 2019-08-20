Buy Photo Author and attorney Tom Brier of Hershey is challenging Eugene DePasquale for the chance to face Republican Congressman Scott Perry for the 10th District seat. Monday, July 22, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Democrat Tom Brier will hold his first town hall next month as he prepares for a primary battle with state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale in next year's 10th Congressional District race.

The Hershey-based author and attorney's town hall will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Camp Curtin YMCA in Harrisburg, located at 2135 N. 6th St. Those interested must RSVP here with basic contact information.

The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook and on his Instagram account, @tbrier4. Questions from both the live audience and those watching online will be addressed.

The 10th District, which includes northern York County, part of Cumberland County and all of Dauphin County, is now represented by U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, a four-term Republican seeking re-election.

Perry, who is facing his own primary battle with Hershey-native Bobby Jeffries, came under fire in July because his Hummelstown, Dauphin County, town hall — the first he had held in more than two years — required a government-issued ID proving attendees live in the 10th District.

Brier's town hall does not have such a requirement, and both he and DePasquale had criticized Perry for his methods prior to the event.

