The Democratic Party of York County has put out a casting call to fill a handful of municipality-level positions that will be up for grabs in November's elections.

The positions include a seat on the Delta Borough Council, a seat on the Franklintown Borough Council, a tax collector for Jefferson borough and an auditor for Manchester Township. All of the positions are two-year terms.

The positions are up for grabs because they were vacated after petitioning ended and before the primary election, according to the Democratic Party's news release on Monday. As a result, each party is still able to nominate candidates.

Those who are interested should submit a resume and letter of interest to the York County Democrats by Friday, Aug. 9. Candidates should also be able to meet with the party's executive committee at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.

