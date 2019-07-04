Buy Photo York County Democratic Party Chairman Chad Baker prior to the York County Young Democrats' democratic debates for three contested Democratic primary races at Marketview Arts in York City, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Democratic Party of York County has put out a casting call to fill a handful of municipality-level positions that will be up for grabs in November's elections.

The positions include a seat on the Delta Borough Council, a seat on the Franklintown Borough Council, a tax collector for Jefferson borough and an auditor for Manchester Township. All of the positions are two-year terms.

The positions are up for grabs because they were vacated after petitioning ended and before the primary election, according to the Democratic Party's news release on Monday. As a result, each party is still able to nominate candidates.

Those who are interested should submit a resume and letter of interest to the York County Democrats by Friday, Aug. 9. Candidates should also be able to meet with the party's executive committee at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.

