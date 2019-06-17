Buy Photo About twenty people from CASA rally outside the Governor's Mansion in Harrisburg in support of Governor Wolf's minimum wage hike proposal, Monday, June 17, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

About 20 members of a regional immigrant-advocacy organization spent Monday visiting GOP leaders in the Capitol, trying to drum up support for a minimum wage hike ahead of Pennsylvania's looming budget deadline.

The CASA activists ended their lobbying day on friendlier territory, gathering with signs outside the governor's mansion in Harrisburg. Gov. Tom Wolf — who lives at his residence in Mount Wolf — has long proposed a pay hike for minimum-wage earners.

"When you start raising people's income, you start giving them access to education, entrepreneurship — that money stays in the community," said Jose Nuñez, of Lancaster. "I thought Pennsylvania was better than this. I thought we were at the forefront. But I see we're not there anymore."

Wolf, a Democrat who has pushed for increasing the $7.25 minimum wage since taking office in 2014, most recently suggested a sliding-scale approach in his $34.1 billion budget proposal.

Rather than immediately raise the wage to $15 an hour, the governor proposes hiking the hourly minimum to $12. The wage would then increase 50 cents an hour annually until 2025, when it would reach $15.

The move would affect 2.2 million Pennsylvanians, according to the Keystone Research Center.

"Raising the minimum wage continues to be one of Gov. Wolf’s top priorities in budget negotiations," said spokesman JJ Abbott. "... It is the fiscally smart and morally right thing to do. There is no good reason to further delay an increase."

Republicans have pushed back on Wolf's proposals in the past, but this year they have been more open to discussions — at least in the Senate.

Earlier this year, Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, said a discussion about increasing the minimum wage "needs to happen."

"I said in March that I was open to a discussion to consider changing the minimum wage," Corman said. "We are continuing to have that discussion so we can get to a place where all parties agree.”

Those open ears come with a caveat, as a consensus has formed among GOP lawmakers that Wolf's proposed wage hike is too high and could lead to what the state Independent Fiscal Office called "significant labor market disruptions."

House Republicans have been less vocal on the matter. And last week, Appropriations Committee chairman Rep. Stan Saylor, R-Red Lion, told The PLS Reporter the wage hike wasn't on the table for budget talks.

"Our members are committed to pursuing policies that help the lowest earners in the commonwealth," said Mike Straub, House GOP Caucus spokesman. "But those policies can't come at the expense of those very jobs those Pennsylvanians rely on."

The party is more concerned with training state residents to fill vacant career and technical education jobs, which often pay more than the minimum wage to begin with, he said.

Yet proponents argue a minimum wage increase would improve residents' quality of life and thrust more money into the local economy.

And the Legislature can't afford to put off the decision, activists said on Monday.

"The raise is something we need right now," said Mirna Gonzalez, of York. "We can't live a full life. Families aren't able to take their kids to movies. They can't buy snacks. It's hard. We have to choose between between paying bills or buying food."

Those advocating for an increase have been living with the $7.25 an hour statute for a decade, when Pennsylvania matched the updated federal minimum in 2009.

Since then, 29 states have increased their minimum wages — 20 of which did so this year.

Wolf has said he will continue to push for the minimum wage increase to be included in the final budget. The Democrat, along with other proponents of the increase, now have less than two weeks to convince their Republican colleagues.

Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

