Smucker on Amash's calls for impeachment: Someone must have 'dropped him on his head'
Rep. Lloyd Smucker said Wednesday his House Republican colleague Justin Amash might have a few screws loose.
Amash, of Michigan, is the sole member of the House GOP calling for President Donald Trump's impeachment, citing evidence that Trump obstructed justice revealed in special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Smucker, a Lancaster Republican representing parts of York County, on Wednesday blasted Amash and his calls for Trump's impeachment just an hour after Mueller offered his first public statements since the investigation concluded in March.
"I think somebody sort of turned (Amash) upside down and dropped him on his head," Smucker said at a town hall at Bailey Coach in Jackson Township. "It doesn't make sense. I don't know why he would think there are any grounds for impeachment. It's just not there."
Amash has made headlines over the past couple of weeks after butting heads with the rest of his party about the 448-page Mueller report released last month.
Following Mueller's Wednesday news conference outlining the two-year investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 elections, Amash tweeted, "The ball is in our court, Congress."
On Wednesday, Mueller said his investigation didn't find sufficient evidence to conclude Trump's campaign conspired with Russia prior to the election. Of the multiple instances in which Trump possibly obstructed justice, Mueller said that it's up to Congress to decide if Trump committed an impeachable offense.
"If we had confidence that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller said, adding Justice Department policy bars indicting a sitting president.
By Wednesday afternoon, Smucker said he hadn't yet watched the news conference. But he did reiterate prior statements he's made about the investigation.
The Republican said he supported the investigation, as it's important to know the extent to which Russia influenced elections and whether the president colluded with the efforts or tried to obstruct the investigation.
While Mueller left the obstruction of justice question open-ended, Smucker said U.S. Attorney General William Barr's understanding of the report — voiced in a four-page summary alleging the president was exonerated on all fronts — should put an end to any inquiries into the matter.
Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, who like Amash is a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, didn't respond to inquiries for comment.
