Sandra Harrison came out on top of the three-candidate pool of Democrats running for York County prothonotary on Tuesday, pitting her against Republican Allison Blew come November.

Harrison was guaranteed victory with 40.82% of the vote and 99% of precincts reporting. She and Blew will vie for the seat held by Prothonotary Pamela Lee, who earlier this year announced she was ready to retire after 16 years in the office.

Harrison, who didn't respond to inquiries for comment by deadline, beat out Michael Anderson and Christina Stetler.

Allison Blew of Lower Windsor Township is the only Republican candidate running for York County Prothonotary. The primary is Tuesday, May 21. (Photo: Submitted)

Blew — who was endorsed by the county Republican party in an atypical move in February — ran unopposed on the GOP ballot.

Harrison is one of two women from the African American golfing group "The Sisters in the Fairway" to win a contested primary election this year. Sandra Thompson, the second woman, won the Democratic nomination for judge on the Court of Common Pleas.

The group of five made national headlines last year after former County Commissioner Steve Chronister — who lost his bid to get back on the board Tuesday — called the cops on the group twice and was accused of discrimination.

The general election will take place Nov. 5.

