Doug Mastriano will replace former state Sen. Richard Alloway after an easy victory in Tuesday’s primary elections.

The retired U.S. Army colonel, who earlier this month came under fire for alleged Islamophobic and discriminatory posts to his campaign Facebook page, beat his opponent, Democrat Sarah Hammond, with 69.5% of the vote.

Mastriano couldn’t be reached for comment by deadline.

This marks Hammond's second state-level political loss, as last year she was defeated by Rep. Kate Klunk, R-Hanover, in the 169th District.

Alloway resigned from the 33rd Senate District seat in January to pursue other endeavors. This special election race, unlike others in the primary, was open to all registered voters and acted as a general election.

The district includes Hanover as well as West Manheim and Penn townships. It also includes all of Adams County and part of Franklin County.

