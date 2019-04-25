Buy Photo The York County Commissioners approved a five-year contract Wednesday worth more than $2.1 million for maintenance of the county's emergency management systems, including the 911 call center. Friday, July 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York County 911 Center is without a deputy director, a position created as a result of a 2017 audit of the facility.

Deputy Director Tim Caldwell quit his job at the center Friday, March 29, county spokesman Mark Walters confirmed. He was there for less than a year.

The former Lower Windsor Township police chief left to take a "better opportunity," said County Commissioner Chris Reilly, who declined to go into further detail.

"(His departure) wasn't a negative thing," Reilly said. "I'm sad to see him go, but we wish him well."

The county is making it a priority to refill the position and is hoping to find someone with similar police or emergency service experience as Caldwell, as that made him more effective in the position, Reilly added.

Caldwell could not be reached for comment.

The deputy director position was created following an audit conducted by York-based Business Information Group (BIG) meant to review operations, staff, and budgeting at the center that has struggled with staffing and retention issues for years.

The predicted cost was roughly $44,000, but the county only paid $27,000 because it didn't find it necessary to pay for all of the deliverables included in the contract. The audit yielded a one-page list of recommendations.

In January, commissioners approved a $116,800 contract with New Jersey-based IXP Corp., a company with a history of privatizing 911 centers, to take a more in-depth look into the center.

It is the third audit of the center in the last two years, which combined have cost taxpayers $285,825. It is still ongoing.

