Sgt. Benjamin Hines (Photo: Contributed photo, Department of Defense)

A visitation and memorial service has been set for Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, one of the two marines with York County ties killed in Afghanistan earlier this month.

Hines, a 31-year old York native, and Staff Sgt. Christopher K.A. Slutman, a 43-year-old Delaware resident whose parents live in Lower Windsor Township, died in a Taliban roadside bombing Monday, April 8.

Cpl. Robert A. Hendricks, 25, of Locust Valley, New York, also died in the attack.

More: Two Marines with York County ties killed in Afghanistan

A visitation for Hines will be held from 4-6 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Christian Life Assembly of God in Camp Hill, Cumberland County, according to an obituary.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. the following day at the same location.

The family has asked for donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation or the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) in lieu of flowers.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/politics/2019/04/18/visitation-memorial-service-scheduled-fallen-york-county-marine/3508666002/