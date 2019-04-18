Buy Photo A New Voting Systems Expo hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of State took place at Dickinson College Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Pennsylvania counties are preparing to replace voting machinesÂ afterÂ Gov. Tom Wolf in April mandatedÂ that voting machines used in the state have a verifiable paper trail. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Monday, April 22, is the last day for York County residents to register to vote ahead of the May 21 primary elections.

There are a wide variety of offices up for grabs, including county commissioners, judges and clerk of courts. A full list of candidates can be found here.

To register, one must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen for at least a month before an election and a resident of Pennsylvania and the specific district for at least a month. A valid form of identification is also required.

There are several methods to register:

In person: At the York County Department of Elections and Voter Registration, located at 28 E. Market St, or at a Department of Transportation license photo center when obtaining or updating a driver's license.

At the York County Department of Elections and Voter Registration, located at 28 E. Market St, or at a Department of Transportation license photo center when obtaining or updating a driver's license. By mail: Print out the voter registration application and mail it to the voter registration office (form available in both English and Spanish here).

Print out the voter registration application and mail it to the voter registration office (form available in both English and Spanish here). Online: Visit the state website here.

Registered residents who have moved, undergone a name change or wish to change party affiliation will need to register again.

A list of polling places based on where residents live can be found here. Also, check out the York Dispatch's interactive polling place map below:

