Monday, April 22, is the last day for York County residents to register to vote ahead of the May 21 primary elections.

There are a wide variety of offices up for grabs, including county commissioners, judges and clerk of courts. A full list of candidates can be found here. 

To register, one must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen for at least a month before an election and a resident of Pennsylvania and the specific district for at least a month. A valid form of identification is also required.

There are several methods to register:

  • In person: At the York County Department of Elections and Voter Registration, located at 28 E. Market St, or at a Department of Transportation license photo center when obtaining or updating a driver's license.
  • By mail: Print out the voter registration application and mail it to the voter registration office (form available in both English and Spanish here).
  • Online: Visit the state website here.

Registered residents who have moved, undergone a name change or wish to change party affiliation will need to register again.

A list of polling places based on where residents live can be found here. Also, check out the York Dispatch's interactive polling place map below:

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD

 

 

 

