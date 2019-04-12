York College, Bar Association to host judicial candidate forum
The three candidates running for a vacant judge spot on the York County Court of Common Pleas will greet voters and answer questions later this month.
York College and the county Bar Association are hosting a meet-and-greet event from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. April 30 and a question-and-answer session afterward until 9 p.m. at the college's DeMeester Recital Hall.
The candidates are Red Lion-based attorney Jonelle Eshbach and York City-based attorneys Matt Menges and Sandra Thompson, all of whom are facing off in the May 21 primary election.
G. Terry Madonna, director of Franklin & Marshall College's Center for Politics and Public Affairs, will be moderating. A variety of community leaders and attorneys will also ask questions.
The event is free and open to the public.
