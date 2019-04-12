In this Oct. 6, 2018 photo, Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania speaks to a party committeeman at a rally with volunteer canvassers, in Harrisburg, Pa. A court-ordered redrawing of Pennsylvania's House districts has forced several Republican congressmen, including Perry, into more competitive seats and helped establish Pennsylvania as a key state for Democrats aiming to recapture the House majority. (AP Photo/Marc Levy) (Photo: Marc Levy / AP)

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry has opened a York County district office more than three months after being sworn in — and he's sharing space with a local state lawmaker.

The Republican's office is located at 2501 Catherine Street, Suite 11, in West Manchester Township. State Rep. Seth Grove, R-Dover, also has a district office in the building.



"I appreciate the chance to share space with Seth and provide additional resources and access for our constituents," Perry said.

More: Reps. Smucker, Perry rip House Dems' ethics reform bill

More: Redistricting: York County now has two congressmen — and neither has opened a local office

Grove praised Perry's decision to move in for reducing taxpayer costs and creating a "one-stop shop" for constituents who need assistance from either the federal or state government.

The office will be open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It can be reached at 717-893-7868.

Perry formerly had an office in Springettsbury Township, but closed it in December. At the time, he was still in his 4th District seat, which included all of York and Adams counties as well as parts of Dauphin and Cumberland counties.

But after the state Supreme Court imposed new congressional lines last year due to Republican-favored gerrymandering, he got bumped to the new 10th District, which includes northern York County, part of Cumberland County and all of Dauphin County.

A handful of Pennsylvanian members of Congress confirmed the new lines delayed opening offices in their new districts, as they couldn't spend money or take official action on new spaces until they took office on Jan. 3.

Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster, was one of those lawmakers. But he opened his Red Lion office in February.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/politics/2019/04/12/rep-perry-opens-district-office-moving-familiar-gop-face/3448536002/