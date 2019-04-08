LOGO medical (Photo: submitted)

Complete Dental of York will offer free dental services next month as a part of Free Dentistry Day.

Free cleanings, fillings and extractions will be offered to York County residents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at its office, 3013 E. Market St., Suite 100 in Springettsbury Township.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time," said Dr. Mary Abeln of Complete Dental. "Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means.”

Attendees can only choose one of the services. Last year, more than 2,500 patients nationwide received free dental care as a part of the efforts. The services totaled more than $1 million.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, roughly 108 million Americans are without dental insurance.

Abeln said the event will provide such individuals with important dental services, which will be offered at a first-come, first-served basis.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

