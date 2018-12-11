OPED: The Senate has long stood in defense of democracy — and must again
On Tuesday, Dec. 12, The Washington Post ran an opinion piece, a letter from 44 former U.S. senators asking current and incoming members of that body to "be steadfast and zealous guardians of our democracy by ensuring that partisanship or self-interest not replace national interest."
It begins:
Dear Senate colleagues,
As former members of the U.S. Senate, Democrats and Republicans, it is our shared view that we are entering a dangerous period, and we feel an obligation to speak up about serious challenges to the rule of law, the Constitution, our governing institutions and our national security.
We are on the eve of the conclusion of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation and the House’s commencement of investigations of the president and his administration. The likely convergence of these two events will occur at a time when simmering regional conflicts and global power confrontations continue to threaten our security, economy and geopolitical stability.
To read the rest of this piece, click through: www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/we-are-former-senators-the-senate-has-long-stood-in-defense-of-democracy--and-must-again/2018/12/10/3adfbdea-fca1-11e8-ad40-cdfd0e0dd65a_story.html?utm_term=.0b9a1c652039
