Cash 5 winning ticket sold in York County

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

Someone is $250,000 richer after buying a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket in York County last week. 

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold Friday at the Rutter’s located at 420 N. Main St in Spring Grove. The store earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

State officials say Pennsylvania is the only state to dedicate all proceeds from its lottery to services for older adults.

The winner matched all five balls drawn, 6-7-19-20-23, to win the $250,000 top prize, minus withholding. 

There were more than 12,600 Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold that also won prizes in the drawing.  

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481. 