Cash 5 winning ticket sold in York County

Someone is $250,000 richer after buying a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket in York County last week.

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold Friday at the Rutter’s located at 420 N. Main St in Spring Grove. The store earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner matched all five balls drawn, 6-7-19-20-23, to win the $250,000 top prize, minus withholding.

There were more than 12,600 Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold that also won prizes in the drawing.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.