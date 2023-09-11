York County to spray for mosquitoes in West Manchester

York County is spraying for mosquitoes again.

The Mosquito Control Program will hold a spray event in West Manchester Township, shortly after dusk Sept. 13.

"High populations of adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus have been detected in the area," an advisory issued Thursday by the county's Mosquito Disease Control program states.

In recent weeks, the county sprayed in Goldsboro, Newberry Township, Manchester Township and Fairview Township after a number of mosquitoes in those areas tested positive for the virus that can cause fever and assortment of other ailments among humans.

The control event is weather permitting, according to the county. If the weather is not conducive to spraying for mosquitoes, the event will be rescheduled for Sept. 14 at the same time.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although most infected people do not show symptoms, about 1 in 5 develop a fever or other symptoms, such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash. About 1 in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness. So far, there have been no human cases in Pennsylvania this year, according to Department of Environmental Protection.

While it's not clear yet whether York County is in the midst of a spike in West Nile virus, experts have noted increasing cases nationwide — likely due to a hot, humid spring and summer.

DEP data shows that York County has been among the top counties reporting virus-carrying mosquitoes statewide. Last year, local biologists reported 533 positive samples — the highest of all Pennsylvania counties.

The CDC has several recommendations for preventative measures:

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol to exposed skin and clothing.

As the mosquitoes that carry West Nile are most active during dusk and dawn, minimize outdoor activities during those times.

Wear long sleeves, pants and socks outdoors, especially in areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

Eliminate standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets and other containers to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

Ensure window and door screens are in good condition to keep mosquitoes outside.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.