Who's on the 2023 ballot in York County?

York County's municipal election will have wide-ranging implications for the county going forward. Already, several incumbents are guaranteed to leave office come 2024 after losing their primaries in May.

Here's some of the candidates for positions in York County that will be on the ballot on Nov. 7:

York County Board of Commissioners: After a Republican primary saw incumbent commissioner Ron Smith unseated, four candidates will vie for three seats on the Board of Commissioners. The board is guaranteed to be bipartisan; while two Republicans or two Democrats can serve the four-year term, the board cannot be fully partisan one way or the other.

MORE:Game Commission to hold series of town hall meetings about hunting, wildlife

MORE:Federal regulator rejects $2.1B hydroelectric dam proposal over application 'deficiencies'

MORE:U.S. Rep. Scott Perry wins partial victory in fight over phone records

Incumbent commissioner Doug Hoke and newcomer Keena Minifield represent Democrats on the ballot. Hoke is the longest tenured commissioner on the ballot, first joining the board in 2008. Minifield, a single mother who was homeless in the past, is also seeking election.

Incumbent commissioner Julie Wheeler and newcomer Scott Burford are representing Republicans on the ballot. Wheeler was first elected in 2019 and has served as President Commissioner since; she received the most overall votes in the May primary at 24,831. Burford, a Springettsbury Township native, is the chief of staff for the Dauphin County commissioners as well as the chairman of the Springettsbury Township Board of Auditors. He received 18% of the vote in contrast to Smith's 16%.

Prothonotary: A narrow loss in the Republican primary means incumbent Allison Blew, first elected in 2019, will not serve a second term. The prothonotary race is one of the few races with both a Democrat and Republican to vote for in the 2023 election.

Representing Republicans is Diane Platts, a paralegal of over 20 years. She has family ties to former prothonotary Pam Lee and is cousins with former U.S. Rep Todd Platts. Platts won a narrow victory over Blew in May, receiving 51% of the vote.

Adam Jones will represent Democrats in November. After suffering a violent attack in 2016, Jones created a tech company, Zeer, which created an app to connect people with emergency services and provide a livestream without talking.

Several Republican incumbents are also facing reelection without a listed Democratic challenger in November. Those are Sheriff Rich Keuerleber, Register of Wills Bryan Tate, Clerk of Courts Dan Byrnes and Treasurer Barbara Bair. Bair defeated a primary challenger, Andrew Kroft, in May.

>>Please consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

Magisterial District Judge races: The county will also vote on several Magisterial District Judge (MDJ) races, only one of which has a primary with two challengers.

District 19-3-10 sees Republican Jason Loper and Democrat Benjamin Yoffee on the ballot. Yoffee cross-filed, which Loper did not; Loper received over 2,000 votes in the Republican primary to Yoffee's 752.

Three newcomers defeated other challengers in May. Michael Gessner defeated Christopher Topper in the primary for District 19-3-03 while Tobin Zech defeated Jen Menges and Patrick Laird in the primary for 19-2-03. Joe Spadacchino defeated Matthew Ruth, Keith Farren and Paul DeHart in the primary for 19-3-09.

Otherwise, all MDJ races are unopposed. Those include incumbent Adrian Boxley in 19-3-04, incumbent Scott Laird in 19-2-02, incumbent Lindy Sweeney in 19-3-04, incumbent Jeffrey Sneeringer in 19-3-05, incumbent Thomas Reilly in 19-3-06 and incumbent David Eschach in 19-3-07.

MORE:Woman pleads guilty to her role in case of newborn baby's sexual abuse

MORE:York Water Co. asks customers to reduce water use during drought watch

MORE:Latest challenger to U.S. Rep. Scott Perry touts his background as a 'Top Gun' fighter pilot

New Court of Common Pleas judge: Kelley Margetas ran unopposed on the Republican ballot for Court of Common Pleas judge District 19. This virtually guarantees her victory in November.

Statewide judges: Several candidates will face off for statewide judgeships in November.

Democrat Daniel McCaffrey and Republican Carolyn Carluccio oppose each other for Justice of the Supreme Court. As reported by Spotlight, Carluccio is a judge on the Montgomery Court of Common Pleas; McCaffrey was elected in Superior Court in 2019. Both are "highly recommended" by the PA Bar Association, and both have strong fundraising behind their candidacies.

Republican Megan Martin and Democrat Matt Wolf are facing off for a position on the Commonwealth Court. According to Spotlight, Martin is the former parliamentarian of the state Senate; Wolf sits on the Philadelphia Municipal Court. Both are "recommended" by the PA Bar Association.

Two Republicans and two Democrats will run for two Superior Court judgeships. Republican Maria Battista formerly served as assistant general counsel for the health and state departments under former Govs. Corbett, a Republican, and Tom Wolf, a Democrat. Republican Harry Smail has served as a Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge since 2014. Democrat Jill Beck is a Pittsburgh-based attorney who works in commercial litigation while Democrat Timika Lane has served for a decade as a judge on the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. Beck and Lane are "highly recommended" by the PA Bar Association while Smail is "recommended;" Battista has not been recommended after she declined to fill out the organization's questionnaire.

The election will be held Nov. 7. For more information, visit the York County Elections website or call 717-771-9604.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.